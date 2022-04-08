Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is still backing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy despite his mistake against Real Madrid earlier in the week.

The Blues man was one of the players at fault for Madrid's third goal on Wednesday night, with Karim Benzema capitalising on the Senegalese international's error early on in the second half.

Benzema's hat-trick now sees Chelsea trail 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals ahead of their second leg tie on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton, Tuchel revealed he is still backing the goalkeeper, who has been one of the side's most crucial players since he joined in the summer of 2020.

"When you are so successful like Edou in the last couple of months, win so many trophies and have so many successful games like he as you are more in the spotlight. He was never fully free of mistakes, also not last season.

"We helped him better. Maybe sometimes we were more lucky. Of course he can solve this situation much, much better (against Real Madrid) and he knows it. In any match it is bad timing to do a mistake like this but in a quarter-final, an occasion like this against Real Madrid is one of the worst moments you can do it.

"It is so obvious. I hope it does not affect his self-confidence too much. This is what goalkeeping is also about, to accept mistakes and live with his mistakes and go back and help your team with performance, focus, re-focus, stay calm, stay confident.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"This is normally what goalkeepers, what Edou is made of. Now he can prove he is a true champion.”

Mendy joined the Blues from Rennes nearly two years ago, and has kept 43 clean sheets in 81 appearances for the World and European Champions.

