Thomas Tuchel backs Kai Havertz to 'show up' at Chelsea after strong performance against Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has praised Kai Havertz for taking his second chance against Crystal Palace.

Havertz endured a difficult night in Seville last Wednesday during Chelsea's 2-0 win in the Champions League against Porto. He was subsequently brought off in the 65th minute and came under criticism post-match.

But Tuchel showed faith in the 21-year-old and selected him in his starting eleven against Palace on Saturday and he rewarded his boss with one of his best displays since joining.

He opened the scoring in the 4-1 win with a tidy finish in the bottom corner and could've, probably should've, had one or two more to his name.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Tuchel has praised the German for his reaction as he occupied the false nine role, but ruled out any similarities to former Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

"He is simply not that guy that will fully feel, or you will see enraged," Tuchel said, as relayed by Goal. "Some guys, you feel they have to fight with others to get certain momentum.

"He is not a Diego Costa kind of guy. This is simple. I will never demand he will become this. Sometimes you cannot confuse with his body language that he doesn't give everything. He is a very quiet character and we are aware of his quality.

"I don't know a level that he is reaching and how fast he can do it. I can just repeat that he stepped out of his comfort zone coming from Leverkusen to the Premier League; you want to challenge yourself. Here he is and it is up to him to show the quality.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He has shown already very strong performance against Everton and Atletico. For us, he had a tough match against Porto and the speech was very easy: Go and show you can do better and fight for your place. He gets a second chance and he took that.

"He can be even more ruthless in finishing because he has extra quality. He doesn't have to be our emotional leader because he is not that guy and it is not necessary.

"But, in terms of controlling the ball, keeping it in difficult situations, having little runs, being in high positions and having good finishing, this is what we demand. He needs to show up and show up. This is life as an offensive player at Chelsea."

