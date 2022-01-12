Thomas Tuchel Backs Romelu Lukaku to Have 'Huge Impact' at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has backed club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to succeed at Chelsea after a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian has suffered injury and Covid-19 blows throughout his early spell back at the club before giving a controversial interview to Sky Italia, which saw him dropped against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press, via Mail Sport, ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel backed Lukaku to have a huge impact for the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about how Lukaku can help Chelsea, Tuchel said: "We will not reinvent his style or the player. He can simply be Romelu and then we are all fine and he will score because this is what he always does. Nothing helps more than goals with strikers.

"There is no talk, no video that can build up the same trust, the same feeling as a goal. It is not important if it is a beautiful goal or just a normal one, they need to put the ball over the line, nothing helps more than that.

"I have no doubt he is in the shape to help us at the moment. Once he adapts to the physical style of the league, there is no doubt he will score and have a huge impact."

Lukaku scored in back to back games against Aston Villa and Brighton before being dropped from the squad after his controversial interview with Italian media, where he attempted to mend his relationship with the Inter Milan fans.

Since his return to the first team, Lukaku scored against Chesterfield in the FA Cup and will be hoping to add to this with a goal against Spurs in the second leg as Tuchel's side eye up a place in the final, already 2-0 up from the first match.

