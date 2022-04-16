Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Backs Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid His Recent Chelsea Appearances

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his backing for Ruben Loftus-Cheek amid his recent performances for the side. 

The Blues man is just one of a number of players who have made their way into the first team at Stamford Bridge from their Cobham academy. 

His minutes for the reigning World and European Champions have been fairly limited this season, but he has played a crucial part in the team in their previous two matches. 

imago1011278052h

When speaking to the media, via football.london, before their FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace, the side Loftus-Cheek spent the 17/18 season on loan at, Tuchel revealed his backing for the midfielder ahead of the latter stages of the campaign.

"He needs to trust himself. With him, it's not overconfidence with him, it's the opposite. He needs to get confidence in his body physically and his ability to do this (type of performance) not once or twice, but three, four, ten, twenty times. 

"The next step is to do it for the third time in a row because he was excellent against Southampton (and Real Madrid).

"So it's little steps, and while it may even sound like it is too little given the potential and what's all in there, and even given the performances he can produce, but it's actually not. 

imago1011169456h

"It's the only way to grow in confidence and become the player, finally, that he can be. But it's in him."

Having spent last season on loan at fellow West Londoners Fulham, Loftus-Cheek has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, in which he has provided four assists.

imago1011323670h
