Thomas Tuchel backs Timo Werner to rediscover goalscoring form at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes the goals will come for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, it's just a matter of time.

The 25-year-old has had a rough first season in England since his switch from RB Leipzig last summer, which he has also recognised.

Despite this, Werner has returned 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Chelsea in 39 appearances, but it could and should be a whole lot more.

Wasted chance after wasted chance, it just hasn't fallen for Werner exactly how he would have liked it to in his debut season in the Premier League.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Werner had another moment to forget during the latest international break with Germany after he missed a simple chance inside the box having been set up by Man City's Ilkay Gundogan.

Tuchel was quizzed on his form and remains happy with his forward but knows there is work to do to get his confidence back to 100 per cent.

He told reporters: "First of all, it was a bad pass from Ilkay Gundogan. That's how I see it. No, I am just joking. Of course, he misses that chance and everyone is passionate to talk about which is annoying.

"Life at the moment is all about talking about Timo Werner, how to play Timo Werner and he didn't start three times for Germany so maybe with more minutes, he would score more. It is an easy solution at the moment to point the finger at Timo which I cannot understand.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I am happy that he is here at the moment because he is protected here. We demand a lot from him and get a lot from him. The best thing is to look at the situation honestly, not focus on the bad things, but look at it honestly.

"Yes, he is in a moment where he lacks confidence where things are not too easy. The ball simply does not work out like it usually works out, but he works hard for us.

"If this is the most critical point of his career so far, look at the data, look at the statistics. He scores still for us, he is doing assists for us, he is winning decisive penalties for us. So if this is the most critical point in your career you can still accept it and say OK it’s pretty impressive so far. I trust and I hope that he does the same, I talk to him about it.

"This guy has since he was five years old and he never stopped and it never stopped so he can trust that his brain and his body remember to do that because it is absolutely usual for him to score.

"So it will come back, it is just a matter of time. But it is much easier said than done because it is the moment not to think about it and not to read about it and not to even train extra.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"Yesterday I sent him in from training because he wanted to do some finishing with us. I just sent him in. I said you don’t need that, your body your brain knows how to score. You did it since you were six years old so don’t worry, it will come. If a woman does not want to go out with you to dinner, you cannot force her to, you just step a little bit back and maybe she will call you.

"So the goals will come, but of course he needs to do something for it and of course the best thing to do is to not to think about and work hard. Work hard against the ball, work hard be reliable with the ball, do your runs, don’t hesitate and be fearless. Don’t overthink it.

"It is very easy for me to say because we aren’t out there and everybody is pointing fingers at him, but this is the challenge right now. This is how I see it. He will start tomorrow and here we go."

