Thomas Tuchel Backs UEFA Champions League Away Goals Rule Change

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is in favour of the UEFA Champions League rule change that saw the away goals tiebreaker abolished.

The away goal rule existed since 1965 but will no longer be in use after UEFA held a meeting with the 'football community' before this season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's round of 16 clash against Lille, Tuchel has revealed that he is in favour of the rule.

The rule encouraged away side's in the past to push forward in search for a goal away from home rather than sit back and defend and previously aided Chelsea during Champions League triumphs, such as when they progressed to the final in 2012.

When asked about the change of rule, Tuchel said: “I had the impression that it gives chance to be more offensive because you can think about scoring and not so much about conceding. When we were asked at the UEFA meeting and coaches, I was like the majority and all coaches pretty much voted for this change of rule to make it clearer and more understandable.

"I liked it (away goal rule), I understand it because it gave an edge in terms of the mathematics in away games but at the same time I never fully understood why a 3-1 should be a better result than a 2-0 or worse for one team. You can see it from both sides, maybe it is harder to score 3 or to have a clean sheet to go into the second game. I like it because now it is clear, I think maybe we end up with more extra time and penalties because now it will go to extra time and not win by away goals. We are aware of it."

The German continued to state that the rule change means nothing to his team, who look to attack and keep clean sheets in every match that they play.

For us it changes nothing in the approach for the game tomorrow," he continued.

"We will try to keep a clean sheet, try to attack as good as possible. If at all it changes a little bit in at all the approach to the second leg, we don’t have to think as much ‘Do we have to score a goal? What do we have to do?’ It’s easier to adapt, let’s get the two games and get them played, do the mathematics and if its level we go to extra time.”

