Thomas Tuchel has backed UEFA's decision to move the 2022 Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA confirmed the decision to strip Russia of its hosting rights with Paris and the Stade de France in Saint-Denis confirmed as the new location for the final on May 28, where Chelsea will hope to defend their crown.

They were left with no choice to move the final after the 'horrible' events which are, and have already taken place in Ukraine over recent days.

Tuchel supported the decision to move the showpiece event to France after labelling it as the 'absolutely worse reason' for having to move a final.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Yes (it is the right thing to do)," replied Tuchel on moving the Champions League final on Friday afternoon.

"Sadly I think it is the worst reason to change a location, the absolutely worse reason. We feel horrible about it in general. It clouds our minds and our focus of course. We can absolutely understand the decision. In the moment we don’t think so much about it.

"It’s nice that you mention it, it’s nice that it was like this (changing location) the last two times because of Corona. We already thought it wasn't good news because of Corona but this is even worse news. There are things more important. The focus from us in general, sporting and globally speaking is at the moment not at the final.”

What did UEFA say?

They released a statement on Friday morning confirming their decision to relocate the final, and also confirmed other measures they are taking following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

"At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice. The UEFA Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary."

