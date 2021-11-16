Thomas Tuchel Believed 'Anything Was Possible' After Chelsea Beat Real Madrid in Champions League Semi-Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he believed that anything was possible once his side overcame Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final last season.

The Blues drew 1-1 in Madrid before dominating the second leg against Los Blancos, comign away as 2-0 victors to progress into the final.

Speaking to Chelea's 'Porto Uncovered' mini video series, the Blues boss revealed that he believe anything was possible after the result.

He said: “If you play against Real, you play against a shirt and against the history. It was very, very important to free ourselves from it.

“The way we approached things and the way we played in the second leg at home was absolutely impressive. We played to win the game. We put all the circumstances aside, we stuck to our plan, the team took a very strong performance to the chord. We played on our highest level in such a crucial moment. That was a big signal, it was a pure joy to watch and coach from the sideline.”

“When you arrive with good results in quarter final, you overcome semi final, then you trust that anything is possible."

And anything was possible for the Blues, who went on to lift the Champions League trophy with a victory over Manchester City in the final.

