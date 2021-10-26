    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Believes Andreas Christensen Can Become a Chelsea Legend But as a Long Way to go

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he believes Andreas Christensen can become a legend at Chelsea but still had a long way to go to achieve such status.

    The defender is out of contract at the end of the season but all things point towards him renewing his deal with the Blues.

    When asked about Christensen's future at the club, Tuchel reiterated that he can be a top player for Chelsea.

    sipa_35322507

    The German said: "He can be a top defender for us in the next years and hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy. 

    "He knows what it takes and he has improved massively so far but it is not done yet – you have to show it over and over. There are big examples in this club of what it takes to be a legend in defence and there is still a way to go but we are very happy so far."

    sipa_35664208

    The manager continued to give an overlook on what the Dane is like both on and off the pitch.

    "I think it is important we accept the personality of every player," he said. "Some are more loud, some aggressive, some more calm.

    "He’s a calm guy, very intelligent player, and sometimes you can get maybe a bit misled by judging him from his personality, because he is a hard defender and he is a guy who is not shy to have hard tackles and win challenges and step up in games. He found his place. He is very strong, very reliable and he has not reached his limits because in his age there is still room to improve."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324136 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Believes Andreas Christensen Can Become a Chelsea Legend But as a Long Way to go

    just now
    sipa_35707093
    News

    Chelsea Set to be Without Trio for Southampton Clash in Carabao Cup

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Outlines Chelsea's 'Next Priority' Ahead of Southampton Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35753210
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Offered Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324136 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hails Andreas Christensen's Maturity Amid Contract Stand-off

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Some Chelsea Changes vs Southampton in Carabao Cup Likely

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35322794
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea To Offer Contract Renewal To Cesar Azpilicueta in Coming Months

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (57)
    News

    Saul, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup

    3 hours ago