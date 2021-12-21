'We Suffer a Lot in the Moment' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Chelsea's Recent Covid-19 and Injury Problems

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side are suffering as of late due to their issues with Covid-19 and injuries.

The Blues were without numerous players for their visit to Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with the German boss confirming that seven players have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

A request was made to the Premier League to postpone the game at the Molineux due to concerns over their outbreak, but it was rejected.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford on Wednesday night, and gave his thoughts on the recent decision to continue playing games despite the rising number of cases.

"I think nobody could be sure if we delayed or made a pause now for 10 days that we don't have the same problem again in three weeks. There are some clubs who suffer a lot and we suffer a lot in the moment. That's why it would be better for us to have a short break and bring the squad together.

"But then, we might play a team again that suffers in the next moment. I don't have a solution or a clear opinion on what best for everybody because we are not alone in the Premier League. This is what we are very aware of.

"As I said before, I am just disappointed that we don't have the players to fulfil our goals and to play on our highest level competitively."

The Blues were only able to name 17 first team players in their matchday squad for the Wolves fixture.

Wednesday night will see them play their seventh game in December, with Chelsea winning 1-0 against Brentford when they last met earlier in the season.

