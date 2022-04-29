Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side's attackers will become more clinical in front of goal thanks to their attitudes.

The Blues travelled to Manchester United on Thursday evening and drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, despite them having multiple chances to score.

Marcos Alonso put Chelsea in front after the hour mark, but they were soon pegged back by Cristiano Ronaldo's finish from inside the box just minutes later.

IMAGO / PA Images

When he spoke to the media after the result, via football.london, Tuchel revealed his belief that the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner will become more clinical thanks to their attitudes.

"It's for them to also adapt. It's still a time of adaptation to the schedule. The schedule is ruthless for us and the demands. Mason is still young, Timo is still young, and Kai will still come. And it will come, they will learn, because they have the right attitude."

Despite coming away with just a point after taking the lead against United, Tuchel was still pleased with his side's performance on the night.

"I'm very happy with the performance because it was a huge team effort and I thought we showed what it takes to win at a huge stadium.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We played with a lot of quality but unfortunately we don't have what we deserve and we have to live with it.

"We were very dominant and found the spaces. I found us very dominant and I was happy with how we played and had moments of acceleration. It felt like a little bit was missing in the last 16 yards of the field to finish off earlier and be more decisive earlier. We found the spaces frequently."

