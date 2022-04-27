Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have not yet reached all of their goals for the season as they enter the latter stages of the campaign.

With seven games left to play, the Blues are looking to finish in the Premier League top four and win the FA Cup against Liverpool next month.

Chelsea have already won two trophies this season, as they lifted the Super Cup and Club World Cup in previous months.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Manchester United and revealed that the west London side have not yet achieved their goals for the season.

“Yes. It is my job. In the end it is. No matter how the situation will be solved and when it will be solved (with Antonio Rudiger and in transfer window). No matter how active we can be in the transfer market, can we react in which frame?

"At the end we will dig in and try to squeeze out everything from our squad. Hopefully. I know myself, I will fall in love with the squad I have then and push myself to the limit.

"It was a pleasure every day with Toni and I am a bit concerned we talked too much in the past about it. There are still things, we have not reached our goals this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"There are big things to achieve and he is a big part of this club. We still demand 100% from him. Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge."

Chelsea have not won at Old Trafford since a 1-0 victory in 2013 but will be looking to change that on Thursday as the Blues work their way towards another top four finish.

