Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Need Good Scouting in Order to Improve Squad

Thomas Tuchel believes that Chelsea need to be 'very good in scouting' if they want to improve the squad. 

With just five games left to play in all competitions this season, the Blues are fast approaching the summer transfer window as they look ahead to preparations for next season. 

Chelsea only bought one first team player in the previous summer window, with Romelu Lukaku joining from Inter Milan.

Tuchel spoke on his side's scouting and recruitment ahead of the summer in his pre-match press conference for the Wolves match on Saturday, and revealed what he believes the club need to do if they are to improve the squad.

"The race is on from first day in pre-season. In general, the teams we look at - the top two teams - of course they bring quality also from outside. 

"We need to be very good in recruiting, very good in scouting, very good in decision making - all of us - to sign the players who are the best fit, bring the mentality, mindset, positional profile that you need to improve the squad. It is on a very high level. 

"They need to help us install a kind of consistency because we are capable of producing big moments, big matches, big weeks that we lack. There are reasons for it in last weeks and through season. We are not to blame for injuries and Covid situations, we were a bit unlucky how it hit us. That’s it. 

"There’s no major doubt or fear. We are still talking about sports. I am in general a very positive person who believes things will turn out in a good way. It’s in our hands to make it good. Whatever comes we will start the season at some point, early July as Chelsea Football Club. 

"Whoever is on the training pitch will need to be ready that we push them to the limit. We will be in there 100% and be ready for the fight. We will never give in or make excuses. Part of being competitive is being competitive with signings and in the transfer market, of course this is reality.”

As it stands, Chelsea are still unable to buy or sell players as a result of the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich.

However once the Blues have their new owners, who are expected to arrive in the next few weeks, they will be able to operate in the transfer market once again.

