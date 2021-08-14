Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Players Will Benefit From Romelu Lukaku

The manager is excited about his new signing.

Thomas Tuchel has opened up regarding Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea, stating that he will 'take the weight' off the Blues' youngsters and benefit his fellow teammates.

The striker completed a record transfer return to Chelsea after expressing his desire to return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, Tuchel discussed the role that Lukaku will play amongst other things.

The Blues boss said: "He will take the weight off the shoulders from our younger strikers, from our younger players around him, and I think this is a huge part of the story, that he does not step away and is also happy to make life easier for players around him."

Lukaku will provide heavy competition for Chelsea's forward players but Tuchel believes that he will help the players rather than block their pathway.

"I think these players like Christian (Pulisic), like Kai (Havertz), like Timo (Werner), they will benefit from him." he said.

Tuchel continued: "I hope they click together, we have to see it, from next Monday on we will work on that and hopefully they can be together with our other guys, the guys that our fans really like to see on the pitch and can shape a certain profile of Chelsea Football Club."

Lukaku is set to make his debut against Arsenal after missing out on playing in the Premier League opening clash as he has to quarantine.

Chelsea will hope to have him fit and firing as soon as possible as the Blues look to challenge for the Premier League title.

