Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Stayed in FA Cup Final Against Liverpool Because of Edouard Mendy

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side were able to stay in the FA Cup final against Liverpool because of Edouard Mendy. 

The Blues faced the Reds for the second time at Wembley Stadium this season and the match went to extra time, with Tuchel's side eventually losing 6-5 on penalties. 

Mendy was able to save Sadio Mane's penalty in the shootout, but the goalkeeper soon found himself on the losing side.

imago1012008393h

Tuchel revealed his belief after the game that the Senegalese 'keeper was the reason Chelsea stayed in the game, with both sides having many chances to score but failing to do so in normal and extra time.

Speaking to the media about the Blues' defensive performance, via football.london, Tuchel said: "Yeah, of course, no options today. I was clear in some moments we would suffer and unfortunately, we suffered in the first 15 minutes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We looked nervous and tense, and we played like we had one fewer day of recovery. We had an away game against Leeds on Wednesday and then 120 minutes, it was clear we would suffer against the team in minutes.

"But we recovered and managed to stay in the match, maybe because of an excellent goalkeeping performance from Edou, and this can happen. 

imago1011999120h

"Then we dug in and got better and better. We got more confident, found solutions, and created chances. Everybody is in pain, there is no way we escape this game without pain."

Chelsea have two games left to play this season as they host Leicester City and Watford in their remaining Premier League matches as they edge closer to a top four finish.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011998805h
News

Antonio Rudiger Confirms Chelsea's Sanctioning Had Nothing to Do With Decision to Leave for Real Madrid

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1012008393h
News

'There Are no Regrets' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Hurting After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010211249h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Showed We Can Produce Peak Performances vs Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011994292h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Learn From FA Cup Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011936463h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Will Have Two Days Off After FA Cup Final Defeat Before Leicester Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012002863h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Could' be in Contention to Sign Robert Lewandowski This Summer

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1008257612h
News

Ben Chilwell Reacts to Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011966614h
Transfer News

Report: Ivan Perisic Would Prefer Move to Juventus Over Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago