Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side were able to stay in the FA Cup final against Liverpool because of Edouard Mendy.

The Blues faced the Reds for the second time at Wembley Stadium this season and the match went to extra time, with Tuchel's side eventually losing 6-5 on penalties.

Mendy was able to save Sadio Mane's penalty in the shootout, but the goalkeeper soon found himself on the losing side.

Tuchel revealed his belief after the game that the Senegalese 'keeper was the reason Chelsea stayed in the game, with both sides having many chances to score but failing to do so in normal and extra time.

Speaking to the media about the Blues' defensive performance, via football.london, Tuchel said: "Yeah, of course, no options today. I was clear in some moments we would suffer and unfortunately, we suffered in the first 15 minutes.

"We looked nervous and tense, and we played like we had one fewer day of recovery. We had an away game against Leeds on Wednesday and then 120 minutes, it was clear we would suffer against the team in minutes.

"But we recovered and managed to stay in the match, maybe because of an excellent goalkeeping performance from Edou, and this can happen.

"Then we dug in and got better and better. We got more confident, found solutions, and created chances. Everybody is in pain, there is no way we escape this game without pain."

Chelsea have two games left to play this season as they host Leicester City and Watford in their remaining Premier League matches as they edge closer to a top four finish.

