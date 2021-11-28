Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Draw With Manchester United Was 'Two Points Dropped'

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side deserved all three points as they fell to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues needed a Jorginho equaliser from the spot to level the match after Jadon Sancho put the visitors ahead.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel admitted it feels like two points dropped for his side.

He said: "Yes, for sure. It's hard to imagine we could lose this match or drop points because we were the better team, the team that set the intensity and had high ball wins. We are disappointed but we have no regrets.

"This can happen in football, it doesn't feel good but it can happen. I've told the team I am happy with the way we played."

Chelsea dominated the ball and chances, registering 22 shots to Manchester United's three but the spoils were shared in west London on a cold November night.

The point sees Chelsea remain top of the Premier League but their title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both picked up three points, closing the gap to just a single point.

The Blues travel to Watford next as they look to keep their place at the top of the table, with teams breathing down their necks.

