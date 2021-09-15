Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is a 'World-Class Striker'

Romelu Lukaku has been hailed as a world-class striker by his manager Thomas Tuchel following the striker's match winner on the opening day of the Champions League group stages against Zenit.

The result saw Chelsea start their defence of the title with three points and they travel to Juventus in the next Champions League clash.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by football.london, Tuchel hailed his striker.

The German said: "The performance from Romelu was not easy. We didn't create many chances for him, we did not create many deliveries. But he's the type of guy who doesn't lose confidence and belief. And that is why he is here and makes him a world-class striker."

Lukaku has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals in as many games after returning to the club from Inter Milan in a club record £97.5 million move.

Tuchel continued the praise for his striker, who he was keen to get in before the season. He said: "The cross from Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) was good and dangerous because it comes from a difficult place to defend around the box. The target was the second post and Kai (Havertz) and Romelu were there. It was nice and at the same time a decisive goal that was very good for us."

Chelsea will hope that the Belgian can continue his fine form as the Blues look to challenge at the top end of the Premier League and attempt to hold onto their Champions League title.

