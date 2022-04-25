Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Christian Pulisic 'lacked confidence' before his goal against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues beat their east London opponents 1-0 in the Premier League, with the American international scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

Such a win means Chelsea are now one step closer to finishing in this season's top four, with Pulisic netting his seventh goal of the season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

When Tuchel spoke after their win against West Ham, he revealed his belief that the winger was lacking in confidence before scoring the crucial goal in the final stages at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"I am happy for him. I told him he had good impact. Romelu was involved with the penalty. Hakim was dangerous and Puli got the goal. He lacked confidence in recent matches."



The German boss also appeared delighted with the player's influence on the game as he said: "Puli struggled a little since international break where he had incredible amount of journey and timezones.

"I felt he struggled a little bit energy wise on and off the pitch, it's sometimes like this. We tried to bring him back with full confidence from the bench and I am very happy he was able to have this big impact."

IMAGO / PA Images

Pulisic has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring seven and assisting four.

He has been unfortunate with injuries and absences though, with his start to the campaign being impact by an ankle injury that saw him miss 12 matches at the beginning of the season.

