Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes goals will be crucial in solving Romelu Lukaku's confidence amid his recent poor form for the club.

The Blues man rejoined the World and European Champions in the summer from Inter Milan, with whom he won the Serie A title last season.

However he has been unable to replicate the impressive form he showed in the Italian top flight on his return to the Premier League, with the Belgian lacking goals in the current campaign.

When speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Southampton, Tuchel revealed his belief that scoring goals will help Lukaku's confidence in future games.

“I think it’s not only for Romelu who is lacking at the very moment a bit of shape. After the international break I had the feeling that we all lack sharpness, shape. It’s a lack of form individually and it affects the group of course.

"It’s a bit sad, Romelu had one good chance and one very big chance. Nothing helps more than goals. It would have been a huge boost. Another thing is to train good and take training seriously and take care about the process, which he really did in the last days. He missed yesterday.

"Hopefully he comes back today and feels good with no pain to be available for tomorrow and then we will see.”

Lukaku has scored 12 goals and assisted twice in 36 matches in all competitions this season, with his most recent contribution coming against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

These numbers are short of those he amassed at Inter last year, where he got 30 goals and ten assists in 44 games for the Italian giants.

