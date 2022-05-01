Thomas Tuchel Believes He Had No Part to Play in Frank Lampard's Chelsea Dismissal Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he does not believe he pushed Frank Lampard out of the job when he took over from him in 2021.

The German was brought in days after Lampard's dismissal and had instant success, lifting the Champions League at the end of his first season in charge.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed his predecessor and admitted that he did not feel like he was pushing him out of the job when he took over.

The Blues boss began by admitting that he is still not fully comfortable ahead of meeting Lampard but believes he did not have a part to play in his sacking.

He said: "I still don't feel 100% comfortable because I took over from him in the middle of the year. We had a quick chat because he's a real gentleman and sent me a long message. I replied to him.

"I had the feeling, I knew a decision was done and it does not have to do with me pushing him out. I was happy to see a legend like him on the sideline of his club."

The German continued to discuss the importance of club legends managing the teams that they are adored at as he cited Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez's times at Barcelona.

"It was a very nice story and also a story that football needs like Pep in Barcelona, Xavi now. I like these kind of stories. To play against him in Everton is also big. Was very nice, we had an exchange of messages," he continued.

Tuchel concluded by admitting that he is looking forward to meeting Lampard for the first time as the pair face off on Sunday afternoon.

"We now meet for the first time. I am looking forward to it because I was a huge fan of him as a player and he was a gentleman when I took over. I am happy to meet him in person."

