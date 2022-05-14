Thomas Tuchel believes that Manchester City and Liverpool both show Chelsea that they need consistency if they are to compete with them.

The German boss' side lost 6-5 on penalties against the Reds in the FA Cup final on Saturday, their third consecutive final loss.

Both City and Liverpool are competing for the Premier League title as the season comes to an end, with Chelsea sitting third behind them.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After the match at Wembley Stadium, Tuchel revealed his belief that his side's opponents prove to Chelsea that they need consistency in order to compete with them at the top of their game.

"We have everything it takes to win trophies, we proved it by the way," he said via football.london.

"We have a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup and I don't feel sorry this was at the beginning of the season and in winter.

"We were good in Champions League, strong in both domestic cups, we can produce peak performances and we have the mentality in the club to shape the mentality of the players, but Man City and Liverpool have shown you need this on a consistency."

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea have failed to beat City and Liverpool across six games this season, with the Blues losing their second cup final against the latter during the current campaign.

With two games left to play they are close to finishing in the Premier League top four, and they will face Leicester City and Watford at Stamford Bridge this coming week.

