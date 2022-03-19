Thomas Tuchel Believes Next Chelsea Owner Will Have Their Focus Set on Trophies Over Money

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he believes the future owner of the west London side will be focused on winning trophies rather than making money.

The German manager has been questioned extensively on what the future holds for the club ever since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

Since the sanctioning, American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been accepting bids for new ownership of the European champions until the deadline passed on Friday 18 March.

When asked about his club's future ownership, Tuchel insisted he believes that trophies will be at the forefront of whoever takes over's mind.

“If somebody buys a club for this amount of money then it’s about challenging on the highest kind of level, then it’s about trophies, then it’s about winning and then it’s about being the best you can,” Chelsea’s manager said, as quoted by the Irish Times.

“It’s not about developing a project, it’s not about making money with the club.

“Who am I? I don’t know the ideas behind buying a club or any organisation for this amount of money because I cannot afford it and I will never be able to.

"But that’s what I hope. I think Chelsea as a club and a structure and an organisation has an awful to offer, and that’s why the price is like it is.”

As the deadline passed on Friday, the Raine Group are looking to narrow down the bidders to two or three favourites as early as next week.

