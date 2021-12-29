Thomas Tuchel Believes Premier League Have a Substitutions Problem Ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that the Premier League have a problem regarding substitutions not the festive schedule as his Blues side prepare to face Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss has previously demanded that five substitutions be implimented to help Premier League teams with their work load.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against Brighton via the Guardian, Tuchel discussed the problem that the Premier League faces.

When asked about the hectic winter schedule, which has seen Chelsea play as often as three days a week, Tuchel said: “It makes absolutely no sense. It is the (current) situation and that is worrying. The schedule is not the problem. We love the schedule."

The German proceeded to once again plea for five substitutions to be allowed in Premier League matches in order to keep up with Europe's top leagues.

"Five changes were invented [permitted] in the UK when corona first started. Now we are in the middle of it, I get the feeling that everybody is refusing it or refusing to think about it," he continued

“For me, it is only logical to do this because Covid affects everybody and you simply need more possibilities to protect the players and share the minutes. This is my opinion and I will not stop standing up for it.”

Chelsea face Brighton on Wednesday before hosting Liverpool just four days later in a top of the table clash, looking to catch up to Manchester City at the top of the league.

