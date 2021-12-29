Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Believes Premier League Have a Substitutions Problem Ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that the Premier League have a problem regarding substitutions not the festive schedule as his Blues side prepare to face Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss has previously demanded that five substitutions be implimented to help Premier League teams with their work load.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against Brighton via the Guardian, Tuchel discussed the problem that the Premier League faces.

imago1008532702h (1)

When asked about the hectic winter schedule, which has seen Chelsea play as often as three days a week, Tuchel said: “It makes absolutely no sense. It is the (current) situation and that is worrying. The schedule is not the problem. We love the schedule."

Read More

The German proceeded to once again plea for five substitutions to be allowed in Premier League matches in order to keep up with Europe's top leagues.

"Five changes were invented [permitted] in the UK when corona first started. Now we are in the middle of it, I get the feeling that everybody is refusing it or refusing to think about it," he continued

Comment: Why the Premier League must take Thomas Tuchel's substitution plea seriously as Chelsea face the consequences

“For me, it is only logical to do this because Covid affects everybody and you simply need more possibilities to protect the players and share the minutes. This is my opinion and I will not stop standing up for it.”

Chelsea face Brighton on Wednesday before hosting Liverpool just four days later in a top of the table clash, looking to catch up to Manchester City at the top of the league.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008859304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Premier League Have a Substitutions Problem Ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton

32 seconds ago
imago1008707753h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek Major Chelsea Doubt to Face Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1008861727h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Brighton & Graham Potter Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008615128h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Enquiry for AC Milan Defender Theo Hernandez

2 hours ago
imago0039660783h
News

John Terry Returning to Chelsea in New Year in Academy Coaching Consultancy Role

2 hours ago
imago1007550737h
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Digne 'Would Love' to Join Chelsea Amid January Interest

3 hours ago
imago1008823123h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'Very Close' to Leaving Chelsea for Barcelona Next Summer

3 hours ago
imago1008791518h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Want to Finalise Blockbuster Double Deal Before Making Antonio Rudiger Swoop

3 hours ago