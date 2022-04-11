Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Believes Real Madrid Had Advantage Over Chelsea Due to Five Substitutes Rule

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Real Madrid have had the advantage over his side as a result of the five substitutes rule. 

The Blues will face the Spanish giants on Tuesday night for their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie, with Tuchel's side 3-1 down on aggregate going into the game. 

It means Chelsea will have to overturn the two goal deficit if they want to progress to the semi-finals and continue the defence of their European title. 

imago1011110226h

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the trip to Madrid and revealed that he believes his side's opponents have an advantage with physicality due to the five substitutes rule used in La Liga and the Champions League.

"First of all, we wanted more physical. We did not work hard enough. We faced a huge disadvantage in terms of physicality. Real Madrid had a whole year with five changes (substitution). It is not always easy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We are a team who need the sharpness to be physical. We could not do that due to their quality to slow the game down in ball possession."

The Premier League allow teams to only use three substitutes in games, but European competitions allow five.

imago1011111984h

However this is set to change from next season, and five substitutes will be able to be made during games in the top flight.

Chelsea will go into their clash against Madrid off the back of their 6-0 win against Southampton on Saturday, which ended their recent poor run of consecutive losses.

imago1011109300h (1)
