Thomas Tuchel believes Real Madrid test comes at 'good moment' for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel thinks Chelsea face Real Madrid in a 'good moment' after telling his side to be 'hungry and adventurous' against Zinedine Zidane's side.

The first-leg takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday night with the reverse fixture in west London next Wednesday.

Chelsea haven't been in a Champions League semi-final since 2014, with the last time they reached the final back in 2012 when they lifted the European Cup after beating Bayern Munich on penalties in Munich.

Chelsea progressed past FC Porto in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win. (Photo: Adam Escada/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)

Chelsea may lack experience, which Tuchel is aware of, however he believes they can compensate that with hunger and enthusiasm in Spain.

"Every match I feel we are able to play on a very high level and if it is not possible to play our nicest match, we are always able to not let our opponents play their best match, which is also the definition of performance, to not let the others perform," said Tuchel to the media on Monday.

"I feel a strong bond within the squad and I feel us very involved physically in the games, ready work together and suffer together. If it is necessary to fight, we fight, if it is necessary to run, we run, if it is the moment to show your skills or to escape pressure with passing, or be dominant, we have in every match moments when we can do this.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"The level is so high when you arrive in the semi-final of the Champions League. We should not expect crazy things from us but the same again on the highest level and we have the experience together, we have tough matches, tight and very important matches recently in Premier League and FA Cup.

"It is a good moment to play this match and we want to play hungry and adventurous. We maybe lack a bit of experience in a semi-final but we can compensate with hunger and enthusiasm."

