August 22, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Believes Romelu Lukaku Will Benefit Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel believes that Chelsea new signing Romelu Lukaku will help Timo Werner return to his best after the Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge.

Werner struggled for goals last season, despite being heavily involved in Chelsea's Champions League win.

Speaking ahead of Lukaku's potential debut against Arsenal, quoted via Mail Online

"I truly believe that this can be a big upgrade for him (Werner)." he said.

Tuchel expanded: "Having the attention on Romelu, who likes to be in the centre of the pitch and to fight physically with defenders, can create space for Timo. He can play a bit wider than he used to play for us last season."

Werner played in a front two during his time at RB Leipzig, where he shon ahead of a move to Chelsea last summer.

The German manager explained how Lukaku can give Werner the 'freedom' he needs to shine this season.

"And to play around Romelu, who is like the reference as a No9 and in the attack, he hopefully gives Timo the freedom and the space to play around him and to feel that it’s easier to find more dangerous spaces and start scoring again." Tuchel said.

The Chelsea manager previously admitted that he could change his system to deploy two strikers following the signing of Lukaku.

Chelsea fans could see the first match of a new partnership as Lukaku is available for selection against Arsenal as the Blues travel to the Emirates on Sunday.

