'He Can Play in Between a Six or an Eight' - Thomas Tuchel Describe Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Position

    • November 3, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Can Play a Variety of Midfield Positions

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has described Ruben Loftus-Cheek's position on the pitch after their victory against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

    The Blues were 1-0 winners away from home, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the only goal of the game from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross in the second half. 

    Victory in Sweden means Chelsea are one step closer to qualification for the knockout stages of the competition as they look to continue the defence of their European crown. 

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Tuchel revealed what the midfielder's best position is when playing in blue, as he said: “Ruben was very fluid today. 

    "He can play in between a six or an eight but arrives around the box like a number 10.”

    Chelsea were dominant in the first half of the match as they enjoyed the majority of the possession and chances, but were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

    However, as the game approached the hour mark, Ziyech was on hand to tap in Hudson-Odoi's cross to give the Blues the lead.

    The manager, via Football.London, had more praise for Loftus-Cheek, adding: "I think we can give him credit to find his way in the match. He fought his way through. 

    "Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to dominate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."

    Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

