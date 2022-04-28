Thomas Tuchel believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek needs to understand his potential if he is to succeed at Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Fulham from the Blues and made his way back into the latter's first team during pre-season.

There was speculation he would go out on loan again but he has remained at Stamford Bridge for the current campaign, where he has made many appearances so far this year.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

When Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester United, he revealed his belief that the 26-year-old needs to understand his potential if he is to improve.

"He is influential and involved in goals lately - very good," said Tuchel. "He needs to push himself to the limit. He needs to be physical.

"Had a bit of a shy game against Arsenal, like everyone. A calm first-half against Crystal Palace and stepped up in the second-half physically and with ball recoveries and dribbles. Suddenly the crowd was there too. This is what we demand from him.

"He is a calm person. He needs to discover this monster in him and unleash this on a regular basis because it is absolutely necessary. It is not enough to be just on the pitch.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"Maybe if you regard his last years, it may seem good because he is a regular but this is not enough. We cannot let him think it is enough, he needs to constantly push himself.

"We try every day and are quite successful given his development. He needs to understand how much potential he has and unleash this physical capacity on the daily. In training he cannot let loose. He needs to be under pressure and play every game like a cup final.”

Loftus-Cheek has featured 34 times in all competitions so far this season, scoring his first goal for the Blues since 2019 in their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

