'It's a Red Card' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Sadio Mane Should Have Been Sent Off Against Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane should have been sent off for his elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta on Sunday evening.

The Blues drew 2-2 against the Reds at Stamford Bridge, with Mane and Mohamed Salah putting the visitors 2-0 up after 26 minutes.

However, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic were able to fight back with goals for Chelsea and ensure the points were shared in west London.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after the game, Tuchel shared his belief that Mane should have received a red card for his challenge.

"I love the player. You look at the game in Liverpool, the same referee was quick to give us a red card. It kills the game. Would it have killed the game if a player gets a red after 20 seconds? Yes, but it's a red card.

"It's a red card. If you push the elbow into the face of somebody else, it's a red card. If you don't get it checked, we end up in the same discussions like the last game where we don't check handballs, penalties..."

Mane's elbow on Chelsea captain Azpilicueta occurred just ten seconds into the game.

The former went on to open the scoring eight minutes later as he capitalised on some poor Blues defending.

Salah then made it 2-0 just before the half hour mark to give Liverpool a commanding lead.

However, Kovacic scored one of the goals of the season as his volley flew into the top right corner, with Pulisic then sealing a point for the hosts with his strike on the cusp of half time with a fine strike from close range.

