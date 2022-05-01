Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Believes There Is Nothing He Can Do to Help Chelsea Attack After Everton Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that if there was something he could do to help his attack, he would, after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison capitalised on a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake to give Everton the lead and this was enough to secure three points against the Blues.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that if there was something that he could do to help his attackers, he would.

imago1011704039h

Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were preferred in attack once again after creating a handful of chances against Manchester United on Thursday but could not convert more than one goal as they drew 1-1.

The poor run in front of goal continued as the trio did not have a kick against Everton but if it was not for Jordan Pickford's heroics, the dismal attacking display could have been covered up for.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Everton shot-stopper did brilliantly to deny Antonio Rudiger and Azpilicueta in the second half as Chelsea were relying on goals from outside their attack once more.

imago1011702009h

When asked about the issues in attack, Tuchel said: "If there is something I could do, I would try it. 

"The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances. 

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes. If you fall behind against an atmopshere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011702009h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 Loss to Everton

By Jago Hemming8 minutes ago
imago1011702193h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Everton 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

By Sam Collins32 minutes ago
imago1011702009h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Everton 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman38 minutes ago
imago1011704039h
Match Coverage

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Richarlison Goal Sees Frank Lampard Get the Better of Former Club

By Jago Hemming43 minutes ago
imago1011242685h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Everton

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0046921309h
News

Frank Lampard Delivers Thoughts on Mason Mount & Reece James Ahead of Chelsea v Everton

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011628839h
Features/Opinions

'Relatively Happy' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Everton

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011629573h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms3 hours ago