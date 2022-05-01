Thomas Tuchel Believes There Is Nothing He Can Do to Help Chelsea Attack After Everton Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that if there was something he could do to help his attack, he would, after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison capitalised on a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake to give Everton the lead and this was enough to secure three points against the Blues.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that if there was something that he could do to help his attackers, he would.

IMAGO / PA Images

Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were preferred in attack once again after creating a handful of chances against Manchester United on Thursday but could not convert more than one goal as they drew 1-1.

The poor run in front of goal continued as the trio did not have a kick against Everton but if it was not for Jordan Pickford's heroics, the dismal attacking display could have been covered up for.

The Everton shot-stopper did brilliantly to deny Antonio Rudiger and Azpilicueta in the second half as Chelsea were relying on goals from outside their attack once more.

IMAGO / News Images

When asked about the issues in attack, Tuchel said: "If there is something I could do, I would try it.

"The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes. If you fall behind against an atmopshere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube