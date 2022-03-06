Thomas Tuchel: Ben Chilwell & Reece James Injuries Changed Chelsea's Season

Thomas Tuchel has stated that the injuries to wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James changed Chelsea's season.

James returned to action for the Blues, making his first start in over three months as they faced Burnley.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Tuchel discussed the impact that injuries to Chilwell and James has had on his side's season.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Today showed what we missed with Reecey for the last ten weeks. It is the same on the left side. The wing-backs are crucial. We missed Reecey and Ben for too long. It can change a whole streak of results."

James opened the scoring early in the second half before setting up Kai Havertz later on, showing his impressive impact for the Blues.

Chilwell and James were in fine form at the strat of the season, arguably the two best wing-backs in world football on form.

IMAGO / News Images

However, Chilwell suffered an injury to rule him out for the rest of the season before James was ruled out with a long-term injury back in December too, throwing Chelsea's plans into disarray.

The Blues' Premier League form fell off and saw them drop to within 16 points of Manchester City, after being top of the Premier League table heading into December.

Despite their absences, Chelsea managed to lift the Club World Cup but struggled for form over the winter period.

Tuchel will be hoping to have Chilwell back for next season as the Blues can regroup and go again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube