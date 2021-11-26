Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Ben Chilwell Will Come Back Strong After Chelsea Injury

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has declared that Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will 'come back strong' after an injury sustained against Juventus in the Champions League.

The defender's situation will be re-assessed in six weeks as Chelsea hope for a positive outcome.

Speaking to the press about the defender's injury, Tuchel said that the Englishman will come back stronger.

imago1008213182h (1)

He said: “There is never a good moment for big injuries and injuries in general. This, for him personally, is a very bad moment because he was so involved, so good and so full of confidence with a huge part in our performances and victories. It is a shame, we are very sad. 

"He is actually very positive in the moment. I spoke to him some minutes ago and he is very positive because his body reacts very positive to the first treatments and to the injury. After a while you have to refocus and focus on the positive things, which is now the next weeks. Now we do everything that is possible that he can come back on the pitch and help us again. 

Read More

"He will come back strong, I am sure about it.”

imago1008211593h

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are the two current options to replace Chilwell in the wing-back role, whilst Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi can also play in the position.

It remains to be seen as to if Chilwell can return after the initial six week period that he is confirmed to be out for.

