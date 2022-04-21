Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Blames Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal on Lack of Quality Over Having Less Fans

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has assured his side's 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at home on Wednesday evening was due to a lack of quality rather than a lack of fans.

The Blues were limited to just hosting 25,000 season-ticket holders rather than around 40,000.

Arsenal fans were quick to mock the home side, as reported by the Daily Mail, chanting 'there's nobody here', to Blues fans.

imago1011444572h

Speaking to Carrie Brown TV after the game, Tuchel dismissed any suggestions that his side's lack of fans at Stamford Bridge hindered their performance against London rivals, Arsenal.

"No. I cannot (explain the difference). The bigger difference was the lack of quality we showed in the second half."

Tuchel answered questions on his side's performance in his post-match press conference, insisting it was the number of mistakes made that was his side's downfall.

"It was a totally wild and open game in the first half – already a 2-2 after we came back twice," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do these things in consecutive matches.

imago1011451066h

"But we're doing it. We came back twice, and we scored another two in the second half, unfortunately for the wrong side.

"It's a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level.

"You don't see this. It's simply impossible, but we're doing this at the moment, and you cannot win football games like this."

imago1011457200h
