Thomas Tuchel Blames Chelsea's Missed First Half Chances for Everton Draw

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has blamed the Blues' first-half missed chances for the reason that they dropped points at home to Everton on Thursday night.

The Blues registered six shots on target but none of them beat Jordan Pickford as the sides went into the break level.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel stated that the first half misses were the reason that his side did not win.

He said: "Football is almost never one reason. One reason why things go this way. One big reason is for sure the chances we missed today. We could've been two or three nil up. We were playing with fire."

Speaking to the press in his conference moments later via football.london, Tuchel expanded on his point as he reiterated: "We could've been in the lead at half time. Easy.

"We were not and we have to be careful now - and my myself - that we point the finger and say it happens again.

"We have a huge chance to talk about a 3-0 and talk about how well we did without many players. If we look back, it seems to have too often."

Chelsea were without forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to COVID-19 related issues and missed their frontmen as they could not find the second goal to win the match.

Tuchel will be hoping to have them back as soon as possible as he looks to put an end to Chelsea's miserable mid-season form.

