Thomas Tuchel Blames Individual Performances for Chelsea Defeat to Man City

Thomas Tuchel has blamed individual performances from his players for Chelsea's defeat to table-topping Manchester City.

A Kevin De Bruyne strike was enough to see Pep Guardiola's side hang on to claim three points and move 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Speaking to the press via football.london after the match, Tuchel blamed the individual performances for his side's defeat.

imago1009129763h

He admitted: "I think we lost on the individual performance and the individual performance in one situation today. In terms of attitude, commitment, defensive-wise, I am happy because we did not allow too many big changes, we kept them to a minimum of big chances, kept them to a minimum of dangerous deliveries."

Read More

This comes after the head coach was highly critical of his forward players for failing to create chances, registering just the one shot on target out of only three attempts.

imago1009132855h

"We were aware, active, always aggressive and compact in defending. Already in the first half, we had big counter-attacking chances big offensive-transition chances that we really wasted," Tuchel continued.

"Second half, the reaction after the goal was very good. Possession wise we were also very good. We had half chances to equalise. Listen, with the same performance we won games against them, with the same performance we can draw the game and you can, of course, also lose."

The Blues travel to Brighton on Tuesday as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

