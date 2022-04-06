Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Blasts Chelsea's Drop in Standards as They Edge Towards Champions League Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has blasted his side's drop in standards as they tease a quarter-final exit from the Champions League. 

The Blues lost 3-1 to Real Madrid on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, with a hat-trick from Karim Benzema sealing the win for the visitors. 

Such a loss now means that Chelsea will have a huge job to do in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu if they want to reach the semi-finals of the competition. 

When speaking to the media after the result, the German boss commented on the World and European Champions' drop in standards as they edge towards an exit from the Champions League.

"The schedule is not our friend this season and we've struggled from it. But we can still play better because I think we found in the first half we could exploit these positions better. 

"We can play much better. We can hurt Real Madrid much more, but we were far off our level and that is very disappointing because it is a night when you need to be spot on."

He also shared his thoughts on the game to BT Sport as he said: "It's a heavy loss. It was one of the worst first half's that I've seen at Stamford Bridge, You cannot play like this. Far, far, far from our standards.

"How, when, where we pass, attacking game, intensity in challenges, desire, close spaces. No. First half was so far from any standards we set." 

Benzema scored twice in the first half to give Madrid the advantage before Kai Havertz netted just five minutes before half time.

However the former scored his third just moments into the start of the second half, with the Spanish outfit on top of the tie going into the second leg.

