Thomas Tuchel Blasts Refereeing Decisions Against Chelsea During Draw With Brighton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has blasted Mike Dean for his decision not to award Christian Pulisic a penalty when he was taken down inside the box early in the second half in the Blues' 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku's opening goal in the first half looked like it would see out a win for the west London side until Danny Welbeck managed to equalise for the away team in stoppage time.

The draw meant Chelsea went one point clear of Liverpool in the Premier League, but they are still eight points shy of Manchester City in first place.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport after the fixture, Thomas Tuchel expressed his fury with Mike Dean for not taking more time to assess the challenge on Christian Pulisic.

"A horrible decision from the referee. It's a clear penalty for 2-0. Not even checked. Everything against us."

The German tactician went on continuing to curse the referee's decisions, referring, as well, to Mason Mount's disallowed goal following a foul of his.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It is too much, at some times it is too much," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Brighton had nothing to lose and played with confidence. We had huge, huge chances.

"Normally I would never say it but we have a 100 per cent penalty against Pulisic, the 50/50 for Mason Mount to make it 2-0. Why does he need to blow before the ball goes in? How is he so sure? The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke."

