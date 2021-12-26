Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Blasts Unfair Premier League Decision After Chelsea Beat Aston Villa

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has blasted the Premier League for the 'unfair' decision to not grant sides with five substitutions this season after the Blues came out 3-1 victors against Aston Villa.

The German was furios despite picking up a much needed three points on the road.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel blasted the Premier League in an angry rant about the number of substitutions.

imago1008858004h

He said: "It is not enough changes (three) for us. Five changes was invented because of Corona. The whole of Europe has this. They have a winter break. They make us play all the time. We have new injuries. This does not stop. This cannot stop."

This comes just days after Tuchel praised the Carabao Cup for allowing sides to make five changes, with an extra permitted in extra time.

Read More

When asked about the rule, he said: "We knew we could have five big changes with a lot of quality, and also fresh legs because they were not overused. That helped us a lot and was needed. I’m a big supporter of five changes."

imago1008857929h

However, the Premier League voted against allowing further substitutions at the beginning of the season, with bigger clubs being the most affected by the lack of the rule.

Europe's top leagues are all allowed to make up to five changes, keeping the squad fresh.

Chelsea had already made all of their allowed substitutions againt Aston Villa by the 61st minute, limiting the Blues.

imago1008857929h
