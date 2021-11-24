Thomas Tuchel Makes History After 50th Game in Charge of Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel managed his 50th game in charge of Chelsea since taking over against Juventus on Tuesday night and made history in the process during the 4-0 win.

A night to remember for the Blues as they dominated a European heavyweight to climb to the top of Group H and secure their place in the last-16, looking to retain their European crown.

In his first 50 games, Tuchel has won 32 matches, drawn 11 and lost just seven games.

As the full-time whistle blew in the capital on Tuesday, the German claimed even more history as the Blues broke several records.

Tuchel's side have conceded just 24 goals in his first 50 matches, five of which came against West Brom, and no manager in English top-flight history has ever conceded fewer when reaching the half century mark.

Juventus suffered their heaviest ever defeat in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge, and it was also their worst defeat in all competitions since 2004.

Everything went to plan, and more, for Chelsea and Tuchel which left the Blues head coach in buoyant mood at full-time as they now switch their attentions back to domestic duty for their clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

"We did very well, we scored so many and created so much," said Tuchel. Full credit. Amazing performance, fantastic result.”

