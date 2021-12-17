'The Lottery Starts Tomorrow Afternoon' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Covid-19 Situation

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel: Covid-19 Results a 'Lottery' for Chelsea Ahead of Wolves Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has described his side's Covid-19 results as a 'lottery' ahead of their clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues were hit with new cases ahead of their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night, with the Premier League seeing an increasing number of positive tests across multiple teams. 

As it stands their game at the Molineux on Sunday will still go ahead, as things stands, despite the club's new batch of positive results within the last few days. 

imago1008704385h

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the clash Tuchel confirmed that the club have not yet had any more positive tests, but highlighted uncertainty over the situation by saying: "The lottery starts tomorrow afternoon."

Kai Havertz was unavailable for the game against Everton as he awaited the results of his test, but his fellow German and boss stated that it has returned as negative and  he is now back in training.

Read More

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell all tested positive for COVID-19, with the latter already out on the sidelines as he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus.

imago1008705443h

Tuchel's side have already been affected by absentees in recent weeks as many of their first team starters have had spells out of the matchday squads with various injuries.

Mateo Kovacic was set to return to action after a hamstring injury, but tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore had to spend time in isolation.

However, Tuchel confirmed that the Croatian midfielder returned to training on Friday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008705332h
News

'The Lottery Starts Tomorrow Afternoon' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Covid-19 Situation

35 seconds ago
imago1006699367h
Match Coverage

Preview: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

30 minutes ago
imago1008392670h
News

'Feeling Good' - Romelu Lukaku Breaks Silence After Positive Covid-19 Test

1 hour ago
pjimage
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Could Be Forced Into 'Crazy' Selection Decision vs Wolves Due to Injury Crisis

1 hour ago
imago1008605016h
News

Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Training Return After Everton Absence Due to Illness

2 hours ago
imago1007587426h (1)
News

Mateo Kovacic Offers Chelsea Boost After Training Return Following Covid-19 Self-Isolation

2 hours ago
imago1008382082h
News

'Very Disciplined' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Wolves Ahead of Chelsea Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008703954h
News

Jorginho & Ruben Loftus-Cheek Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow Ahead of Wolves Clash

3 hours ago