'The Lottery Starts Tomorrow Afternoon' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Covid-19 Situation

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has described his side's Covid-19 results as a 'lottery' ahead of their clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were hit with new cases ahead of their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night, with the Premier League seeing an increasing number of positive tests across multiple teams.

As it stands their game at the Molineux on Sunday will still go ahead, as things stands, despite the club's new batch of positive results within the last few days.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the clash Tuchel confirmed that the club have not yet had any more positive tests, but highlighted uncertainty over the situation by saying: "The lottery starts tomorrow afternoon."

Kai Havertz was unavailable for the game against Everton as he awaited the results of his test, but his fellow German and boss stated that it has returned as negative and he is now back in training.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell all tested positive for COVID-19, with the latter already out on the sidelines as he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel's side have already been affected by absentees in recent weeks as many of their first team starters have had spells out of the matchday squads with various injuries.

Mateo Kovacic was set to return to action after a hamstring injury, but tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore had to spend time in isolation.

However, Tuchel confirmed that the Croatian midfielder returned to training on Friday.

