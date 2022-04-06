Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Improvement Against Southampton or They Risk Hammering Away at Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side need to show improvement against Southampton after their loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 3-1 to the Spanish giants in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie, courtesy of a hat-trick from striker Karim Benzema.

It will now require the reigning European Champions to score three goals with no reply if they are to progress to the semi-finals of this year's competition.

The German spoke to BT Sport after the game and revealed his side risk being 'hammered' in the second leg if they do not improve on their recent performance.

"What do you expect, to stand here and smile? No we don't have to go to Madrid, we go to Southampton. This is very important and crucial to go there. I will make sure everybody processes this.

"If we keep on playing like this, we lose at Southampton and then get hammered in Bernabeu."

The second leg of the tie will be played in Madrid on Tuesday night after their trip to the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Benzema gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute in west London, heading in from Vinicius Jr's left sided cross.

He then scored just three minutes later, this time netting from Luka Modric's pass from outside the box.

Kai Havertz was able to get one back for the Blues with five minutes remaining in the first half, but Benzema was able to seal his hat-trick in the opening moments of the second half.

