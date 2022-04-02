Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Patience After First Premier League Defeat Since January

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called for his side to remain patient after their first Premier League defeat since January as they crumbled 4-1 in front of Brentford.

The west London side took the lead through a spectacular Antonio Rudiger strike, but goals from Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa denied the Blues from taking home any points.

The loss meant a lot in the race for top four as Arsenal will look to close in on Tuchel's side when they face Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

imago1011000371h (1)

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the game, Tuchel was asked what went wrong for his side, to which he claimed his team must remain patient when things don't end up going their way.

"We were working hard for the first goal and we know how hard it is against Brentford," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The defend high and man mark or defend deep in a block around the box. So we have to remain patient.

"Once we had it, we stopped defending and game three goals way in ten minutes. It killed the game for us. I don't know why (we stopped defending).

"We didn't defend mature enough, we're not aware of the danger in these moments, which is strange for us.

imago1010999854h

"The made the most of these ten minutes which is maybe not normal. But it's our fault.

"We maybe felt a bit leggy but after 20/25 minutes we controlled the match and got better and better.

"Second half, I was happy with the start and we got the goal that we wanted to open up new spaces, but the opposite happened."

