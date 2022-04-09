Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Players to 'Live up to' Southampton Performance Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for his players to 'live up to' their performance against Southampton as they prepare for their midweek clash away at Real Madrid. 

The Blues were 6-0 winners away at the Saints on Saturday afternoon, with four of their goals coming before half time as they ran riot on the south coast. 

Tuchel's side will now face Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, with the reigning European Champions trailing 3-1 on aggregate. 

When speaking to the media after their match against Southampton, via football.london, the German boss called for his players to 'live up to' their play against the Saints as they prepare for their next test, particularly after their recent poor form.

"It was necessary that turned things around, but we came from a long streak of winning and then we had the international break. Then we had five days where things don't feel the same as before. So it wasn't a huge turnaround, it wasn't necessary to change everything.

"But it was the moment for us – or I had the feeling – that it was the moment to tell the group the truth, give my honest opinion, and tell them as a part of the group this is how I feel. 

"So the message was clear and obviously, everybody took it in the right way, I included myself in the message and so it was necessary to step up today.

"It is on the players to live up to what we play and they did it in an impressive manner today. So it's now a time to move on because we've re-found what makes us strong and it was another proof of that and we keep on going."

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz sealed the victory on the road as Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table.

