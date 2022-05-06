Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for his side to react against Wolves after they fell to defeat at Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

The Blues lost 1-0 at the hands of Frank Lampard's Toffees last week as Arsenal moved three points behind Chelsea in the race for the top four.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's tie against Wolves on Saturday, Tuchel demanded his side show a positive reaction.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked about his assessment of the race for the top four, with Chelsea currently sitting third but slipping up, he said: “It is none of interest how I call it. I don’t have a name for it.

"I can understand you assess it all the time. We would rather not be in your assessment but we are. It’s our responsibility that’s why we need another reaction, another reaction of a reaction. We had a week to prepare which was nice but not nice because we prefer to play Champions League."

The German continued to admit he enjoyed having a week to prepare for the match, previously being involved in several mid-week matches,

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Was nice to have the team, have influence in training, set the focus on things we want to improve and we need to, we want to meet our standards and we demand a lot from us," he continued.

"I think there are a lot of reasons why it is maybe normal to drop in intensity and in the level of effort but as we are an elite sports team, we compete on the very highest level of this sport."

The head coach finalised by challenging his team to show a reaction in order to bounce back and win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

"There is not much room for normal behaviour. We want elite behaviour. This includes me. We need to step up, show another reaction and that we can play better, have more impact and effort in the matches and start from there tomorrow."

