Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Support After Recent Boos

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he refuses to take criticism over Chelsea's recent poor run of form personally, and has called for supporters to show their support during the tough times.

Chelsea are without a clean sheet in their last six matches in all competitions and have slipped down to third in the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Liverpool, four points adrift of the league leaders City.

The Blues were booed off at home against Everton on Thursday night after they were held 1-1 by the Toffees despite the visitors being heavily depleted and using five youth stars at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea face Wolves on Sunday afternoon and will want to get back to winning ways. Tuchel has called for the fans to get behind them to help them through the tough times after insisting he won't take the criticism personally.

"You get booed off, it happens, but I don't think it is for the performance," reflected Tuchel on the Everton draw ahead of Wolves, as quoted by ESPN. "I think the people come, they wish the best for us, they support us and in the end they are disappointed and we are as well. I absolutely refuse to take it personally.

"These things happen and I can just tell everybody: we need the support. We need the players on top level and we need the supporters on top, top, top level especially when things get a bit tough and a bit tight. We need them even more."

He added: "I agree the last results are absolutely not what we expect and what we maybe deserve. It is a bit up and down and maybe we struggle as well with the praise and whatever. I don't think it is one reason.

"If you mention Juventus, we should also mention we lose two key players - N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic - we lose Kante in the match, we lose Ben Chilwell in the match. We still play a top game against Man United and West Ham.

"I saw many, many teams struggle more at West Ham than we did and we lose with a freak shot in the last minute. We get punished for not a lot, I have to say. It is hard to accept it, even for me because we are always looking for reasons, we always want to have the proof and we want the result to be proof of the performance.

"It is hard sometimes in this place where we are now to say 'no, I refuse, we keep on doing what we do' because we don't have the proof of results. Honestly, I don't see big things going wrong here."

