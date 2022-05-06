Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for his side to adopt an elite mentality in order for them to meet their goals.

As the season approaches its end, the Blues are still competing for a top four spot in the Premier League, as well as an FA Cup title when they play Liverpool in the final next week.

Tuchel and his reigning World and European Champions have already won two trophies this season as they prepare for their final five games of the campaign.

When he spoke to the media ahead of their match against Wolves on Saturday, the German boss revealed what his side need to do if they want to achieve their goals this season.

"What we need to install and want to install anyway is to be in the mentality and mindset on a daily basis, or every three days, whatever it takes no matter if it’s a cup game, Champions League or a normal league game.

"This is where maybe we need to close the gap as well. There are reasons for it, why the gap is that big. Maybe why the teams behind us could catch up. There is no reason why it should continue like this.

"The next moment to stop it is tomorrow. I am absolutely convinced there’s enough reasons to trust us and believe in us. There is no need for major doubts. What took us there is most important, hard work, determination, big effort.

"This is what we need on the highest level. Once we drop a little here and there, we are also a team that can lose or drop points against everybody and we don’t want that.”

Chelsea head into their home game against Wolves off the back of their disappointing 1-0 defeat away at struggling Everton last weekend.

