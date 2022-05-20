Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea to Sign Luis Diaz & Erling Haaland Equivalents

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his team need to sign top players to build a strong team including similar players to Luis Diaz and Erling Haaland.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have spent plenty of money on top quality players in order to improve and with a number of Chelsea's defenders on the way out, Tuchel believes his side need to invest.

The Blues spent £97.5 million on striker Romelu Lukaku last season but the Belgian talisman hasn't produced the results they would have hoped he would.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking ahead of his side's last game of the season on Sunday, Tuchel was questioned on what he needs to change this summer, to which he replied:

"Of course, I think we can do better," as quoted by football.london. "I think it is not a lot; it is margins. We will look into that - it is not the moment when I have analysed everything and I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before.

"We struggle with efficiency, with goal scoring records, with consistency, with determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep.

"It is like this, but we lack huge quality with N’Golo (Kante), Ben Chilwell, Reece James (being injured).

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

"If you see him in the last weeks, it is maybe a miracle we are in the top three the whole season without these key players because we missed them for weeks and weeks and weeks and it never stopped for us.

"Maybe this just needs to change, that we have everybody available. But the top teams, Liverpool bought a fantastic player (Luis Diaz) in the winter to make the existing squad stronger.

"Man City signed (Erling) Haaland already to make the existing squad stronger.

"We are losing players so at the moment my focus is to build a strong team and to see what’s even possible and then we think about how we close the gap."

