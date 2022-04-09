Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea to 'Wake up' After Recent Poor Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for his side to 'wake up' amid their recent poor run of form. 

Since returning from the international break the Blues have lost two consecutive games within the space of a few days, conceding seven goals and only scoring two. 

They lost 4-1 to Brentford on their return to club action, before suffering a 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

imago1011110226h

When speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League trip to Southampton on Saturday, via the Evening Standard, Tuchel called for his players to 'wake up' as they approach the latter stages of the season.

"Somehow after international break we had the feeling like we play with 80, 90 percent and we hope to get away with it and it is not like this.

"We need to kind of wake up or remind ourselves again that the investment physically was not enough in the last two matches and we need to find work over the pitch, that doesn’t matter so much if you find it on the ball or off the ball, but we need to find high intensity work again because this is what we do and this is what we lacked in the last two matches."

Despite their recent poor results, the German boss also revealed that none of his players will lack his support in the coming weeks as he said: "I was disappointed because I know how much better we can play. I knew, I felt how untypical these kind of mistakes and performances were for us. That led to my reaction. I don’t know if it’s a turning point.

imago1011109300h

"You need to take care about the process and right now yesterday it was to be honest with the team, explain your reactions and why it is like this. It is necessary the players see why it is like it and can handle if the manager is sometimes angry.

"I think I had some reasons, I presented my reasons. From there on we go. Nobody will lack my support now on, lack my love and appreciation as a group and as players. I love to be involved.

"Sometimes you have to handle this with any team in the world. This isn’t amateur football or youth football. In our group it isn’t the same.”

