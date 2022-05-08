Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called for focus from his side for the rest of the season with their battle for a top three spot heating up.

The Blues had looked comfortable in third place for a number of weeks. However, following a recent run of poor results that has seen Chelsea drop points to Everton, Arsenal and Brentford, the west London giants are now in a tight battle to make the top three.

imago1011826109h

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel insisted his side need to focus on the rest of the season, with a tough FA Cup final clash approaching next week.

"If you don't win, of course you have to be concerned (being caught for third place)," he said, as quoted by talkSPORT. "But you have to concentrate on your own results and the only focus is on us."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The German tactician went on to slam his side's lack of creativity in the game as the reason they didn't take all three points on Saturday.

imago1011819996h

"It's not about dropping too much, it's about where we were losing the ball and the opponent taking a crazy approach," he said in his post-match press conference.

"Big chances that we don't create, the pass is missing, the dribbling is wrong. At some point we played like we were 2-0 down not 2-0 up.

"We tried to change the structure, I don't know if that was the right decision from me, I need to watch it back."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010435764h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Currently Behind Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011337104h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011863108h
News

Double Delight for Chelsea as Women Win WSL & U23s Avoid Premier League 2 Relegation

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011817036h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Brace Vs Wolves Perfect Confidence Booster Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011816321h
News

Christian Pulisic Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Finish Season Strong

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0041027185h
News

Report: Government Will Not Block Chelsea Sale if Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Remain

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011841040h
News

How Todd Boehly Reacted to Chelsea Conceding in Stoppage Time Vs Wolves

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1011539228h (1)
News

Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Statistics Prove Thomas Tuchel Making Wrong Selection Decision

By Matt Debono4 hours ago