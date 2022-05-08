Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called for focus from his side for the rest of the season with their battle for a top three spot heating up.

The Blues had looked comfortable in third place for a number of weeks. However, following a recent run of poor results that has seen Chelsea drop points to Everton, Arsenal and Brentford, the west London giants are now in a tight battle to make the top three.

Speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel insisted his side need to focus on the rest of the season, with a tough FA Cup final clash approaching next week.

"If you don't win, of course you have to be concerned (being caught for third place)," he said, as quoted by talkSPORT. "But you have to concentrate on your own results and the only focus is on us."

The German tactician went on to slam his side's lack of creativity in the game as the reason they didn't take all three points on Saturday.

"It's not about dropping too much, it's about where we were losing the ball and the opponent taking a crazy approach," he said in his post-match press conference.

"Big chances that we don't create, the pass is missing, the dribbling is wrong. At some point we played like we were 2-0 down not 2-0 up.

"We tried to change the structure, I don't know if that was the right decision from me, I need to watch it back."

