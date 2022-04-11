Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for more physicality from his side as they prepare for their Champions League second leg tie against Real Madrid.

The Spanish outfit are 3-1 up on aggregate in the quarter-final after striker Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's reigning European Champions will now have to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu with a two goal deficit in the hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

When speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Madrid, Tuchel called for more physicality from his side if they are to win the tie and continue the defence of their European crown.

"First of all, we wanted more physical. We did not work hard enough. We faced a huge disadvantage in terms of physicality. Real Madrid had a whole year with five changes (substitution). It is not always easy.

"We are a team who need the sharpness to be physical. We could not do that due to their quality to slow the game down in ball possession."

He also spoke on the difference between this year's fixture against Madrid compared to last year's when Chelsea beat them in the semi-finals and went on to win the trophy in May, as he said: "We had last season in an empty Stamford Bridge, a very intense match.

"We lost ball possession to then. That is not the statistic to say we do not have an intense game. We struggled in counter-pressing. Can we do it now? Let's see. The game is different."

